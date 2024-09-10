Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

