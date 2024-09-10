Lista DAO (LISTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.08 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $63.91 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00266302 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,741,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,169,591.16600922 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.33947254 USD and is up 10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,191,144.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.