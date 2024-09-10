loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $69,836.76 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,220,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 654,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

