Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.02

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$177.02 and last traded at C$176.95, with a volume of 42078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 9.4554243 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$48,884.02. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock worth $5,146,349. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

