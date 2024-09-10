Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $714.55 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

