Loop Capital Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $975.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $970.00 to $975.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.77.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $896.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.