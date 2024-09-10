L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

L’Oréal Price Performance

LRLCY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.67. 118,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,963. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

