L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY
L’Oréal Price Performance
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.