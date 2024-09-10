Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $7.25

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.66.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

