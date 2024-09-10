MAGA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.14 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $11.48 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00009369 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $12,200,193.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

