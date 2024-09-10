Mahesh Choudhury Purchases 42,400 Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury acquired 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 69,542 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $61,892.38.

Connectm Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 226,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,288. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter.

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

