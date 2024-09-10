Maiar DEX Price Down 2.9% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $241,325.61 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,904.36 or 0.99640989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000318 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $254,488.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

