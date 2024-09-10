Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$611.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of C$6.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.8097768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$175,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham bought 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$175,200.00. Also, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total transaction of C$44,264.88. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,645 shares of company stock worth $189,908. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.