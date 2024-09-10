Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$611.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of C$6.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.04 million for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.8097768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
