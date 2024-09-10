Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

