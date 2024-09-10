Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.