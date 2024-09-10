Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 2,369 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $528,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Block Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

