Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

