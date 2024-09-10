Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.41. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -483.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

