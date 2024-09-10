Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,786,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,383.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 243,412 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Trading Up 1.2 %

EXPO opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

