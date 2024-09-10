Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

