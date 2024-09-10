Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

