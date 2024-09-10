MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,022,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,915.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,912 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MannKind by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 373,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 114,460 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in MannKind by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 127,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 429,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

