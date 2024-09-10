Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 2.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,554.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,566.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,548.58. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

