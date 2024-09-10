Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.