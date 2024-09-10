Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
