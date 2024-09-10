Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,535 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ferguson by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.3 %

Ferguson stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

