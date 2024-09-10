Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 443,333 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 234.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,333 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Snap-on worth $165,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.40.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.