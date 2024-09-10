Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $842,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

