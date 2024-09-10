Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $817.54 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 3.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 10.63% of FTI Consulting worth $817,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after buying an additional 86,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $218.08 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

