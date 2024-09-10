Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Robert Half accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $232,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Robert Half by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

