Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 491,554 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,554 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of PC Connection worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About PC Connection

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

