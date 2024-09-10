Max Lousada Sells 428,834 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,007,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Max Lousada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock remained flat at $27.95 on Tuesday. 1,875,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,906. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,679,000 after purchasing an additional 192,215 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,072,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after buying an additional 2,594,994 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,156,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

