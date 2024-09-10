McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Lowered to $630.00 at Citigroup

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $670.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.07.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.25. 344,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,262. McKesson has a 12-month low of $417.65 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

