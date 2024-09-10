Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

