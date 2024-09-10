Meta Games Coin (MGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,148.32

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $210.19 million and $47,148.32 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19028605 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $50,568.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

