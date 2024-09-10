Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

