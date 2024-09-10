Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.44

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $39,225.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,396,007 coins and its circulating supply is 31,258,543 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

