Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.66 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $13.66 million and $52,404.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,402,502 coins and its circulating supply is 31,262,726 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,396,007 with 31,258,543 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.42780039 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $26,122.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.