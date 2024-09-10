Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 755,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,929 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $99,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

