MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.42

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 23898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

