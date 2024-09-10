Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Microwave Filter Trading Down 13.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.