Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $163.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. 175,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,049. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $165.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

