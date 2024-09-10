Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $163.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.
MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.