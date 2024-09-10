Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.15 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 775.70 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,189.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 13.66. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 52-week low of GBX 665 ($8.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 802 ($10.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.90.
About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr
