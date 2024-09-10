Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.15 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:MWY opened at GBX 775.70 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,189.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 13.66. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 52-week low of GBX 665 ($8.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 802 ($10.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.90.

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.