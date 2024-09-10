MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $13.45. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 196,653 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

