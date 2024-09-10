Mike Powell Purchases 10 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £142.60 ($186.48).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mike Powell bought 22 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £322.08 ($421.18).

On Friday, July 5th, Mike Powell purchased 9 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($20.26) per share, with a total value of £139.41 ($182.31).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,431.50 ($18.72) on Tuesday. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304 ($17.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,499.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,478.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a €0.23 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,108.11%.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

