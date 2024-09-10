MinePlex Price Down 8.6% This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $406.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

