Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.