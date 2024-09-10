Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $168.35 or 0.00296500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $57.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.00574115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.