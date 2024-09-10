Monero Price Tops $167.70 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Monero has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $57.95 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $167.70 or 0.00294229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,995.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00570501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

