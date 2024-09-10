Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $167.80 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $58.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.80 or 0.00291153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00571482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00087894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

