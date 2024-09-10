Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 91,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 132,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

